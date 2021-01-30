SVB Leerink Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $50.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZYME. Barclays cut their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.