SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 30,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

