SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $555.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results indicate rise in revenues, solid loan balance and provision benefits. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins and elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line, a strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for the future.”

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $414.93.

Shares of SIVB opened at $437.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,629 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,896. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

