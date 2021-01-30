Suvanza Pharma (OTCMKTS:SUVZ) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Critical Survey

Suvanza Pharma (OTCMKTS:SUVZ) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Suvanza Pharma and Slack Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suvanza Pharma N/A N/A N/A Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Suvanza Pharma and Slack Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suvanza Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Slack Technologies 1 16 4 0 2.14

Slack Technologies has a consensus price target of $40.58, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than Suvanza Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Suvanza Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suvanza Pharma and Slack Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suvanza Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Slack Technologies $630.42 million 38.54 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.70

Suvanza Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack Technologies.

Summary

Slack Technologies beats Suvanza Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suvanza Pharma Company Profile

Suvanza Pharma, LLC operates as an early-stage biotechnology corporation and engages in the development of the skin drug delivery system, RapiDerm for dermatologic diseases. Suvanza Pharma, LLC was formerly known as Hamilton PNG and changed its name to Suvanza Pharma, LLC in March 2010. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

