Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Raised to $0.45 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 92.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.44.

ZPTAF stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

