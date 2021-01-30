Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Raised to $0.45 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 92.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.44.

ZPTAF stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

