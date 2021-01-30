Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 1,050,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

