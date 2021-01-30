Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 1,050,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

