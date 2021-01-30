Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Sunworks stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 133.44% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunworks stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

