Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.96. 2,699,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,593,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research firms have commented on SHO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

