Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%.

Sunoco stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

