Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price rose 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $45.43. Approximately 2,782,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,357,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock worth $289,892,998.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

