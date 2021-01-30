Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.89. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 14,228,225 shares.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $904.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 7.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

