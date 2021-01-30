Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $31.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

