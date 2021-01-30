Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$64.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.15.

Shares of SLF opened at C$59.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.15. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8709749 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.36%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

