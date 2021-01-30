Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 7.6%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) was down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.98. Approximately 1,134,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,211,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

