Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.71. 175,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 128,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $58.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 544,135 shares during the period.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.