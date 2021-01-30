Substratum Market Cap Achieves $672,997.93 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $672,997.93 and approximately $2,682.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00912125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00052872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.14 or 0.04761501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018511 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.