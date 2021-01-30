(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.00

Shares of (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.00 and last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 72 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get (STZ.B) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

About (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for (STZ.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STZ.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.