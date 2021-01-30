Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.13. Stryker also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.81. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

