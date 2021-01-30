Stryker Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.84 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

