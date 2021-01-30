Strs Ohio Sells 9,200 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $33,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

LAD stock opened at $318.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.24 and a 200-day moving average of $263.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $353.46.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.