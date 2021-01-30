Strs Ohio Sells 8,149 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,168.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,179.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,051.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

