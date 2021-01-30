Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 31,200 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $187.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $206.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 151.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.