Strs Ohio Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 58,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

TXRH opened at $76.21 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 71,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $5,199,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,418,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,292,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,835 shares of company stock worth $24,798,951 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

