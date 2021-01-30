Strs Ohio Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $1,501,776.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,669 shares of company stock worth $6,559,774. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

