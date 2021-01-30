Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Strs Ohio cut its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.45.

MKSI stock opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.