Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of HR opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

