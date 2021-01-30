Strs Ohio Acquires 1,657 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH opened at $79.99 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

