Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $344,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.