Storj Price Tops $0.44 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $109.09 million and approximately $38.30 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00069191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00905973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.40 or 0.04566380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018508 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,226,680 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

