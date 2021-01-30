StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Up 6.8%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $74.18. 2,392,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,899,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

