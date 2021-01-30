Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Estée Lauder Companies Put Options (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,515 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average daily volume of 216 put options.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $236.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.33. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.63.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

