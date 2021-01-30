STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

