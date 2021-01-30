Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 6.1%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.20 and last traded at $99.87. Approximately 5,417,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,227,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,653,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $335,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.