Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $921,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,935 shares of company stock worth $22,653,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $12,744,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 268.5% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 535,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 390,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

