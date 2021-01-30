Stifel Nicolaus Trims Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Target Price to $10.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.25 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUY. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

AUY opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 225,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

