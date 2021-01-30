Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $620.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.15.

Shares of LRCX opened at $483.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.48. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

