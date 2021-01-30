Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

CL stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

