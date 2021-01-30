Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $35.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -108.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $40.64.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.