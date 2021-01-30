Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,086 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $13,699,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 458,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $18.46 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

