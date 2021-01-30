Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion.

Stellantis Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.