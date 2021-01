Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Short Interest Down 88.7% in January

Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 1,321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,846,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMRTQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.20. Stein Mart has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Stein Mart alerts:

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc, a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.