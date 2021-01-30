Steem Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Steem has a total market cap of $74.86 million and $5.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,345.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.37 or 0.01206495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00527462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00037733 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002261 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 410,078,306 coins and its circulating supply is 393,104,212 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

