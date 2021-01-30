Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 293,978 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

