State Street (NYSE:STT) vs. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Head-To-Head Contrast

State Street (NYSE:STT) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

State Street has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for State Street and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 7 7 0 2.40 First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $80.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.43%. Given State Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 20.75% 12.24% 0.93% First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91%

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Street and First Hawaiian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.13 billion 1.88 $2.24 billion $6.17 11.35 First Hawaiian $871.22 million 3.49 $284.39 million $2.19 10.62

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

State Street beats First Hawaiian on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the investment servicing line of business, such as portfolio modeling and construction; trade order management; investment risk and compliance; and wealth management solutions. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

