Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

