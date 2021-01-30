Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

