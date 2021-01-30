Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $188.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $177.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $173.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.58. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.