Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

