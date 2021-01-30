Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

SCBFF stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.19.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

