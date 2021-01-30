Stakenet (XSN) Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $50.09 million and approximately $222,345.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00305146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003483 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000254 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $554.06 or 0.01612948 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,715,302 coins and its circulating supply is 112,714,881 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

